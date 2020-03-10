Johann Jimenez-Cohen Dow plummets most since 1987 as Trump's stimulus plan fails to materialize https://t.co/RzUC5RqvA5 3 days ago dmlew RT @IAmJoeTrudeau: Dow plummets most since 1987 as Trump's stimulus plan fails to materialize - Trump has caused this thru ignorance, hubr… 5 days ago todayheadline Dow plummets most since 1987 as Trump’s stimulus plan fails to materialize https://t.co/yk1N6eByO8 https://t.co/N1BwQZMWXk 5 days ago JF Gagne #YearOfTheRat #MMXX #BearMarket #RecessionIsComing #Pandemic #COVID19 • #nCoV • Novel #CoronaVirus • #Wuhan 2019-nC… https://t.co/v3jhliw4hQ 5 days ago JoeTrudeau Dow plummets most since 1987 as Trump's stimulus plan fails to materialize - Trump has caused this thru ignorance,… https://t.co/KtRcpNN8zQ 5 days ago sidi diallo New post (Dow plummets most since 1987 as Trump stimulus plan fails to materialize) has been published on news204 - https://t.co/nd7IdVzyVe 5 days ago sidi diallo New post (Dow plummets most since 1987 as Trump stimulus plan fails to materialize) has been published on news204 - https://t.co/bfLsTW9yqU 5 days ago Chris Dow plummets most since 1987 as Trump's stimulus plan fails to materialize https://t.co/vf2pZeSyb7 5 days ago