Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Illinois governor closes all restaurants, bars to dine-in customers

Illinois governor closes all restaurants, bars to dine-in customers

bizjournals Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered that all bars and restaurants in the state close to the public, starting with the end of business on Monday, in the latest attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. In a series of tweets Sunday afternoon, Pritzker said the prohibition of dine-in service will continue through March 30, though restaurants with curbside pickup and drive-through service will continue to be allowed to serve customers. "We are working with restaurant owners and food delivery…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Business Owners Worry About Impact Of Restaurant, Bar Closure

Business Owners Worry About Impact Of Restaurant, Bar Closure 01:56

 Gov. Pritzker announced that all restaurants and bars in Illinois will be closed starting Monday night amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ohio Governor Orders All Bars And Restaurants To Close [Video]

Ohio Governor Orders All Bars And Restaurants To Close

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants to close for an indefinite amount of time in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published
Gov. Baker bans gatherings of over 25 people, orders school closure, restaurants take-out only [Video]

Gov. Baker bans gatherings of over 25 people, orders school closure, restaurants take-out only

Gov. Charlie Baker's new orders are intended to reduce the opportunity for community spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 03:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

After state order closing their doors, here's how Ohio is helping strained restaurants and bars

Unemployment support and alcohol returns are among the ways the state hopes to help Ohio’s restaurants and bars after closing them in an attempt to slow the...
bizjournals Also reported by •Mediaite

DeWine to shutter all bars, restaurants in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday announced that all bars and restaurants in the state of Ohio will be required to close by 9 p.m. March 15 in an effort to stem the...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

dearnadia_

Hello RT @cgtnamerica: Illinois Governor closes all bars and restaurants for dining in the state. There are now 93 confirmed #COVIDー19 cases in I… 8 seconds ago

CareSaysSo

Carolyn 🎙🍸 RT @GallardoABC7: Governor Pritzker closes all bars and restaurants in Illinois as on Monday night and through the end of the month. Some d… 6 minutes ago

jaytheking

Jay King @peetscoffee Illinois governor closes bars and restaurants until March 30th. Why are you staying open? 10 minutes ago

tomvarner

Tom Varner So the Governor of Illinois closes restaurants and bars so college kids (who were supposed to be on spring break) d… https://t.co/XmGQw7sMTe 12 minutes ago

luvthegrands

Pat Icia - Wash Hands|Self Quarentine|Vote Blue RT @AdamCC75: Breaking News ILLINOIS GOVERNOR CLOSES ALL BARS AND RESTAURANTS STARTING TOMORROW NIGHT. “The time for action is here!” sa… 33 minutes ago

JeffSparesus

Jeff Sparesus Governor of Illinois swing a panic by closing restaurants. Pritzker says don't hoard food but then closes restaura… https://t.co/2FYRXUMXRN 39 minutes ago

2_SynnCeer4

MaxineWatersWig RT @HalDockins: Wow... Illinois closes all bars and restaurants. https://t.co/G5CHct1H9S 40 minutes ago

GovOneStop

Govonestop ® BREAKING: Ohio and Illinois order all bars and restaurants to close due to #coronavirus https://t.co/kFS8oUVPDl Cal… https://t.co/1W4rxB3VO5 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.