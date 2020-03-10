Global  

Coronavirus outbreak leads Ferrari and Lamborghini to shut down factories in Italy (RACE)

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus outbreak leads Ferrari and Lamborghini to shut down factories in Italy (RACE)· Ferrari and Lamborghini have ceased operations at their factories in Italy.
· Italy is grappling with the most severe COVID-19 coronavirus crisis outside China.
· Italy has almost completely shut down normal life for its citizens to curtail the outbreak, but until recently, Ferrari and Lamborghini's plants were fully...
Ferrari halts production at F1 factory amid coronavirus crisis

Ferrari shuts down production at its Formula 1 and road-car factories in Italy for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
BBC News Also reported by •AutocarReuters IndiaBBC Sport

Ferrari to race in Sebring WEC round despite quarantine in Italy

Ferrari's participation in this month's Sebring World Endurance Championship round will not be affected by the emergency quarantine laws imposed in Italy as a...
Autosport


