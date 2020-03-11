Global  

Coronavirus: Florida K-12 schools to be closed longer, state tests canceled

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
All Florida K-12 school districts, career and technical colleges will not return to in-person classes until at least April 15 due to the coronavirus. The Florida Department of Education announced all schools will be closed beyond the original plan of the last two weeks of March, due to the disease. All state testing for the rest of the school year is canceled. “The containment of Covid-19 is essential, and this is not a decision we made lightly," said state Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran…
