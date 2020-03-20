'Central banks are on their A-game': Stocks, oil, and bitcoin rally as stimulus efforts temper coronavirus fears

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

**



· *Markets were a sea of green on Friday as investors backed authorities to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.*

· *The Federal Reserve set up temporary access to billions of dollars to nine central banks hit by greenback shortages.*

· *Senate Republicans unveiled a $1 trillion stimulus plan that includes... **· *Markets were a sea of green on Friday as investors backed authorities to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.*· *The Federal Reserve set up temporary access to billions of dollars to nine central banks hit by greenback shortages.*· *Senate Republicans unveiled a $1 trillion stimulus plan that includes 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published S&P climbs 2% as Fed takes further steps 01:36 U.S. stocks rebounded Thursday after recent steep losses as policymakers around the world took further emergency actions to try to help financial markets cope with deep coronavirus-driven economic damage. Fred Katayama reports.