Illinois issues statewide shelter-in-place order

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all state residents to shelter in place. The order, which exempts trips out for essentials, begins Saturday and applies to all of the state’s 12.9 million residents, Pritzker said during a Friday press conference. The shelter-in-place effort is a response to limit the spread of COVID-19. Illinois is the second U.S. state, after California, to issue the order. Last week, Pritzker declared a state of emergency in Illinois, ordered the state’s schools to…
 California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases begin to spread.

Alert: California governor issues statewide order for people to stay at home amid virus outbreak.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor issues statewide order for people to stay at home amid virus outbreak.
How did shelter in place affect the FiDi? I walked around to find out.

Shelter in place, Day One. Despite the mayor's order that all nonessential employees stay home beginning Tuesday, San Francisco's Financial District was not a...
