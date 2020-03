· *Obama's former top economist is warning the economic crisis that results from the coronavirus could be worse than the 2008 financial disaster.*· *"There is a real danger that the economic crisis that comes out of this health crisis is worse than what we experienced in 2008," Furman told Business Insider in an

You Might Like

Tweets about this Libre Informacion A top #Obama economist says there's 'a real danger' the looming coronavirus recession could be worse than the 2008… https://t.co/txeUaexkQm 5 minutes ago hardknoxfirst A top Obama economist says there's 'a real danger' the looming #coronavirus recession could be worse than the 2008… https://t.co/hWi5uiVawR 20 minutes ago James Crawford A top Obama economist says there's 'a real danger' the looming coronavirus recession could be worse than the 2008 f… https://t.co/cqmh7VokVX 34 minutes ago Libre Informacion A top #Obama economist says there's 'a real danger' the looming coronavirus recession could be worse than the 2008… https://t.co/zocZPVI5wO 46 minutes ago Dale Seidenschwarz A top Obama economist says there's 'a real danger' the looming coronavirus recession could be worse than the 2008 f… https://t.co/cKp1MsWYUl 47 minutes ago lukasz gescholowitz RT @businessinsider: A top Obama economist says there's 'a real danger' the looming coronavirus recession could be worse than the 2008 fina… 51 minutes ago CoinnewsBest A leading Obama economist says there is a "real danger" that the impending recession of the corona virus could be w… https://t.co/BvoPP2Okyc 1 hour ago HP Targeting, Inc. A top Obama economist says there's 'a real danger' the looming coronavirus recession could be worse than the 2008 f… https://t.co/LBzJytLuVz 1 hour ago