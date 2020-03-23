Gov. Baker tells nonessential businesses to close doors, issues stay-at-home advisory

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

All nonessential Massachusetts businesses must close their doors to workers, customers and the public, effective Tuesday at noon, while residents are urged to stay at home, Gov. Charlie Baker said. The businesses must stay closed until Tuesday, April 7, under Baker's order. The order is expected to be enforced by local authorities, the governor said. Baker said he was not telling people to shelter in their homes with the stay-at-home advisory. "I do not believe I can or should order U.S. citizens… 👓 View full article

