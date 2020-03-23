Indiana governor issues stay-at-home order

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued a stay at home order as the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 259 Monday. The stay-at-home order — or a shelter-in-place — is mandatory for residents across the state, unless you work for an essential business or are doing an essential activity, you must stay home. Only essential businesses are permitted to stay open, according to the new order, which can be enforced by health officials and law enforcement. The order goes into effect… 👓 View full article

