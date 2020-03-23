Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Indiana governor issues stay-at-home order

Indiana governor issues stay-at-home order

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued a stay at home order as the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 259 Monday. The stay-at-home order — or a shelter-in-place — is mandatory for residents across the state, unless you work for an essential business or are doing an essential activity, you must stay home. Only essential businesses are permitted to stay open, according to the new order, which can be enforced by health officials and law enforcement. The order goes into effect…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bend the curve,' says California governor Newsom

'Bend the curve,' says California governor Newsom 01:10

 California's governor on Thursday (March 19) issued a statewide "stay at home order" directing residents to leave their homes only when necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Scr0dman

PapaPear (@🏠) INDIANA: 2nd GOP Governor issues Stay At Home order - 12 states total now https://t.co/kbXmzsQYdN Governor Eric H… https://t.co/0nzCgtbSH8 11 minutes ago

AntiBizle

He Hate Me RT @Hot963: Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issues “stay at home” executive order from March 25th to April 7th. #coronavirus https://t.co/O… 20 minutes ago

CecilVirgnia

Virginia Cecil RT @WLKY: STAY AT HOME ORDER: Also known as shelter in place. It's now in effect in Indiana. Here's what that means: https://t.co/jvsasIbyL… 24 minutes ago

jimsewell36

Jim Sewell RT @StevenAlbritton: #Breaking Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issues “stay at home order” for state. Joins Illinois, Ohio among others to do… 35 minutes ago

Indy_Patch

Indianapolis Patch Coronavirus In Indiana: Governor Issues Stay-At-Home Order https://t.co/Lp5kTOdvIB https://t.co/p39FCgP3dh 35 minutes ago

perkeylisa

Lisa Perkey RT @cbschicago: BREAKING: Indiana Gov. Holcomb issues stay at home order for all Hoosiers. https://t.co/2xVHPLfgWl 35 minutes ago

Tom_Heline

Tom_Heline RT @bsudailynews: Essential travel will include visiting family members who need essential assistance, such as medical care. https://t.co… 38 minutes ago

GLIAdvocacy

GLI Advocacy #Indiana @GovHolcomb issues "Stay-at-home" order. Read more about it here 👇 #GLIadvocacy #GLICOVIDhelp… https://t.co/cmJ1vkWRiF 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.