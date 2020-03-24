Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Blockchain and Corona virus: could it prevent future pandemics?

Blockchain and Corona virus: could it prevent future pandemics?

Finextra Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The sudden emergence and rapid but uncontrolled worldwide spread of the Corona virus shows us the fa...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ESomitsch

Eric Somitsch #Blockchain may not be able to prevent a pandemic, but it could certainly reduce the effects: think securely sharin… https://t.co/iyKvzzhrnr 1 day ago

iwasfletch

#nils snowden Blockchain and Corona virus: could it prevent future pandemics? https://t.co/20QfW9DqWQ #doodleblue 1 day ago

BlockchainXPT

BlockchainNews #Blockchain and Corona virus: could it prevent future pandemics? https://t.co/0r60xYisx3 #DLT 2 days ago

bad_fish_niti

NiTi'20 Blockchain and Corona virus: could it prevent future pandemics? https://t.co/OAKXOHsN57 2 days ago

hitomaroaka

暁のうた RT @kharaguchi: https://t.co/BKHyPhhYRI 「Blockchain and Corona virus: could it prevent future pandemics」 2 days ago

kharaguchi

原口　一博 https://t.co/BKHyPhhYRI 「Blockchain and Corona virus: could it prevent future pandemics」 2 days ago

s_ketharaman

Ketharaman Swaminathan Somebody recently commented that they haven't seen a single article linking Blockchain & Covid-19. Well, the wait i… https://t.co/tjuGLCs6L1 2 days ago

QubicleToken

Qubicle Token Blockchain technology is increasingly been mentioned as a tool to assist with various aspects of containing the out… https://t.co/1j39u07D8z 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.