Half of Americans support Medicare for All amid the coronavirus pandemic, new poll finds Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Nearly half of Americans backed Medicare for All in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has fueled calls for universal healthcare in the US from some Democratic politicians.

· Around 48% of respondents said in a Business Insider poll they backed transitioning to a single-payer system.

· The poll suggest support for... · Nearly half of Americans backed Medicare for All in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has fueled calls for universal healthcare in the US from some Democratic politicians.· Around 48% of respondents said in a Business Insider poll they backed transitioning to a single-payer system.· The poll suggest support for 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SocialDemocracyforAll RT @businessinsider: Half of Americans support Medicare for All amid the coronavirus pandemic, new poll finds https://t.co/52C0Qqcbjj 37 minutes ago Only Bernie! There Is NO Substitute Half of Americans support Medicare for All amid the coronavirus pandemic, new poll finds https://t.co/JyNWRv0Iiw via @businessinsider 51 minutes ago Business Insider Half of Americans support Medicare for All amid the coronavirus pandemic, new poll finds https://t.co/52C0Qqcbjj 54 minutes ago Cooper @patisapapita @MrNickNak @maxatnite1 @royaltheartist Universal healthcare is supported by a majority of Americans.… https://t.co/p46Woa66V0 2 days ago