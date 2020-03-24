76ers owners apologize, reverse course on plans to cut employee salaries
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () After initially planning to institute salary reductions of up to 20% for full-time, salaried employees making at least $50,000, Philadelphia 76ers ownership decided on Tuesday to pay all employees their full salary while the NBA season is suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. Josh Harris, the Sixers’ managing partner and founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon: "After listening to our staff and players, it’s clear that…