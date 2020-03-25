Global  

Deal on $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package reached between the Senate and White House

Business Insider Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Deal on $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package reached between the Senate and White House· Senate leaders and the White House reached a deal on a roughly $2 trillion economic stimulus as the coronavirus threatens near-term recession.
· The compromise on the stimulus package was announced just before 1 a.m. ET, but the full text of the deal with specifics is not expected to be circulated until later in the...
News video: Deal reached on $2 trillion stimulus package

Deal reached on $2 trillion stimulus package 00:16

 BREAKING: The White House, Senate reach a deal on $2 trillion stimulus package amid COVID-19 pandemic. The full details have not been released, the plan will likely include direct payment to American families and aid to struggling businesses.

Robert47324826

Robert 🇺🇸🇺🇸🔨 RT @HonorInTruth: Sens. Bernie Sanders, Liz Warren’s Former Advisers Helped Author A $2 Trillion Green Energy Stimulus Deal https://t.co/HT… 15 seconds ago

rieslingirl

Susan Neel RT @VABVOX: Finally. Stimulus package: White House, Senate reach historic $2 trillion deal amid growing #coronavirus fears https://t.co/VF… 19 seconds ago

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: BREAKING: White House, Democrats Reach Deal on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill https://t.co/pXBxHIuB1x 23 seconds ago

ShortyMamba24

Messy Toler RT @cnnbrk: The White House and Senate reached a historic $2-trillion stimulus deal to jolt the economy struggling through the coronavirus… 30 seconds ago

tammy_kerwood

Tammy Kerwood RT @business: BREAKING: The White House reached a deal with Senate Democrats and Republicans on a $2 trillion stimulus plan to respond to t… 33 seconds ago

Newsericks

An American Patriot RT @StephenGlahn: >@realDonaldTrump, his family and members of congress are specifically EXCLUDED from getting loans.... Stimulus package… 44 seconds ago

Champagne_Flock

Flock Daddy Nasty RT @latimes: Breaking: Senate Democrats and the White House agreed to a nearly $2-trillion stimulus package to combat the economic fallout… 1 minute ago

has_jenny

JennyHasFreedom RT @investingport: Here's what’s in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus deal for businesses https://t.co/yJuXGVztpn 2 minutes ago

