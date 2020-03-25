Deal on $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package reached between the Senate and White House
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () · Senate leaders and the White House reached a deal on a roughly $2 trillion economic stimulus as the coronavirus threatens near-term recession.
· The compromise on the stimulus package was announced just before 1 a.m. ET, but the full text of the deal with specifics is not expected to be circulated until later in the...
BREAKING: The White House, Senate reach a deal on $2 trillion stimulus package amid COVID-19 pandemic. The full details have not been released, the plan will likely include direct payment to American families and aid to struggling businesses.
