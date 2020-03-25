Global  

Trump Sends Mixed Messages About Invoking Defense Production Act

NPR Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
President Trump said he would use the Defense Production Act to get supplies needed to fight the coronavrius, but he has been reluctant to use his powers to force companies to make the items.
