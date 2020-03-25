Johns Hopkins’ coronavirus-tracking map now shows COVID-19 cases by city, county
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19-tracking map has leveled up to show more granular data on the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases around the globe. Since January, well before the coronavirus began rapidly infecting people in the United States, a team from Johns Hopkins University had been tracking the virus’ spread in China and other countries worldwide. Now, a little over two months since launching the interactive map, the tool shows data reflecting real-time confirmed cases in cities…