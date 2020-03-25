Global  

Prince Charles Infected With COVID-19

RTTNews Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Prince Charles has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Clarence House has announced that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales is experiencing mild symptoms of the disease "but otherwise remains in good health." His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall who is a year elder to Charles, is not infected. Both of them are now self-isolating at Balmoral. A spokeman was quoted as saying Prince Charles, wh
News video: Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:01

 Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Clarence House released a statement confirming the diagnosis. The Clarence House, via statement The prince's wife, Camilla, does not have the virus. The Clarence House, via statement Due to his hectic schedule, it is not yet known how and where...

