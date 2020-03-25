Prince Charles Infected With COVID-19

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Prince Charles has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Clarence House has announced that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales is experiencing mild symptoms of the disease "but otherwise remains in good health." His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall who is a year elder to Charles, is not infected. Both of them are now self-isolating at Balmoral. A spokeman was quoted as saying Prince Charles, wh
