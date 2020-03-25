Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Durham issues 'stay-at-home' order – here's what it means for businesses

Durham issues 'stay-at-home' order – here's what it means for businesses

bizjournals Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
As the number of COVID-19 cases passes 500 in North Carolina and the first deaths from the disease are reported, the city of Durham is the first Triangle community to enact a 'Stay-at-Home' order. One day after Mecklenburg County announced its own order, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel on Wednesday announced an order for the city, but said he expects to see "a flurry of these orders" from around the state. Wake County is expected to issue an order of its own. The order essentially boils down to making…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: City of Miami residents ordered to stay at home as coronavirus cases continue to rise

City of Miami residents ordered to stay at home as coronavirus cases continue to rise 00:25

 A mandatory stay-at-home order went into effect at midnight on Tuesday (March 24) in the City of Miami.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.