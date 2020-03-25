Global  

Pennsylvania AG, 31 others ask Amazon, Walmart and more to take measures to stop price gouging

bizjournals Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Attorneys General in 32 states, including Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, are demanding online marketplaces crack down on price gouging that has erupted with the spread of coronavirus, according to a release issued on Wednesday. The AGs sent a letter urging companies including Amazon, Craigslist, eBay, Facebook and Walmart to implement preventive measures on their platforms so consumers are not exploited. This follows an analysis by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund revealing that existing monitoring on…
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sellers price gouging toilet paper, cleaning supplies during state of emergency: Fla. AG

Sellers price gouging toilet paper, cleaning supplies during state of emergency: Fla. AG 01:39

 $10,000 for toilets paper, hundreds more for cleaning supplies — it’s called price gouging, and it’s going on all around the state of Florida.

