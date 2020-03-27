Phunware launches National Ventilator Registry to track real-time utilization data

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) has launched a National Ventilator Registry as the coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic spreads in the US. The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security estimates that there are about 160,000 ventilators available for patient care, but the American Hospital Association estimates 960,000 people may need them over the course of the pandemic. While manufacturers race to ramp up production of the critical machines, hospitals and patients need access to real-time utilization data of the existing ventilators in operation, Phunware said. READ: Phunware's Audience Engagement platform winning over notable customers The company said its Knowledge Graph is uniquely suited to track critical data attributes in near real-time, while its mobile digital front door can provide clinicians with everything they need to monitor and track the utilization of key resources like ventilators. Phunware said it is calling on the medical community to compile a National Ventilator Registry so that clinicians can have complete visibility on existing resources and patients can locate the lifesaving equipment that they need. "We have built a data engine that is capable of managing over a billion active devices and 4 billion daily transactions while generating more than 5 terabytes of data each day," said COO Randall Crowder in a statement Friday. "We can leverage our technology to identify and track critical medical assets like ventilators, but we need to act now and we need everyone's help getting the word out to medical professionals on the frontline so that we can collect the information that we desperately need." Phunware, based in Austin, offers a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide. The company's Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) offerings, including engagement, management and monetization initiatives that helps brands create category-defining mobile experiences.


