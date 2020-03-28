Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Kelly orders statewide stay-at-home order for Kansas beginning Monday

Kelly orders statewide stay-at-home order for Kansas beginning Monday

bizjournals Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Gov. Laura Kelly on Saturday announced a stay-at-home order for all of Kansas as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus increases both in the state and around the country. The order begins Monday and goes through April 19. Kansas becomes the 22nd state to make a statewide order. Twelve Kansas counties, including Sedgwick and most of the state's most populous, were already under varying stay-at-home orders. "As governor, I left these decisions to local health departments for as…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: State not taking complaints of 'stay at home' order violations

State not taking complaints of 'stay at home' order violations 01:58

 State not taking complaints of 'stay at home' order violations

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NicoleAsbury

Nicole Asbury UPDATED: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces statewide stay-at-home order. It supersedes orders already made in count… https://t.co/zx2spLVuhW 5 minutes ago

ICTBiz_dmccoy

Daniel McCoy RT @ICTBizJournal: Kansas @GovLauraKelly has issued a statewide stay-home order to help curb the spread of #coronavirus #covid19. Takes eff… 30 minutes ago

DerbyInformer

The Derby Informer Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide order Saturday requiring people to stay in their homes to slow the sprea… https://t.co/zA9zCPSnlE 31 minutes ago

ICTBizJournal

Wichita Business Journal Kansas @GovLauraKelly has issued a statewide stay-home order to help curb the spread of #coronavirus #covid19. Take… https://t.co/GbwfYDNfZG 38 minutes ago

ICTBizKSeminoff

Kirk Seminoff Kansas @GovLauraKelly issues state-wide stay-at-home order effective Monday through April 19. Twelve counties, incl… https://t.co/pgxJTHyp03 41 minutes ago

Elizabeth_Calo

Elizabeth Catherine Kelly has been pretty proactive but she hasn't issued a statewide stay-at-home order yet because rn imho COVID has… https://t.co/VGGsDEmJPT 1 day ago

CoryAChapman1

Cory A Chapman RT @wibw: Gov. Laura Kelly says she will keep stay-at-home orders at the local level for now. #ksleg https://t.co/afa4dOWfIB 3 days ago

wibw

WIBW Gov. Laura Kelly says she will keep stay-at-home orders at the local level for now. #ksleg https://t.co/afa4dOWfIB 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.