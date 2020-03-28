Kelly orders statewide stay-at-home order for Kansas beginning Monday

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gov. Laura Kelly on Saturday announced a stay-at-home order for all of Kansas as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus increases both in the state and around the country. The order begins Monday and goes through April 19. Kansas becomes the 22nd state to make a statewide order. Twelve Kansas counties, including Sedgwick and most of the state's most populous, were already under varying stay-at-home orders. "As governor, I left these decisions to local health departments for as… 👓 View full article

