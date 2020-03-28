Army Corps of Engineers to turn McCormick Place into coronavirus hospital

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Officials at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they plan to turn Chicago's McCormick Place into a 3,000-bed hospital to handle coronavirus cases. Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday that convention centers like McCormicK Place have all the built-in capabilities — like water, electrical and sewer service — to be easily converted into a hospital. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began transforming the Javits…


