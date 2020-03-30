Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Walmart adds no-contact shopping for 'another layer of safety'

Walmart adds no-contact shopping for 'another layer of safety'

bizjournals Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Walmart is offering customers no-contact payment, pickup and delivery options as the retailer continues to adapt to meet customers' changing shopping needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Janey Whiteside, Walmart executive vice president and chief customer officer, said in a company blog that it's "another layer of safety for our customers and associates." "We know customers want and need to be served differently," she said. "It’s one way we can help to add some stability to our customers’ lives." Checking…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Walmart starts temperature checks in safety ramp-up

Walmart starts temperature checks in safety ramp-up 01:34

 Walmart said on Tuesday it would start taking the temperature of employees as it addresses growing safety concerns among retail workers laboring through the coronavirus outbreak. The move comes as rival Amazon is under fire for its treatment of workers during the crisis. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CLinc4TGT

Cornelia Lincoln Walmart adds no-contact shopping for 'another layer of safety' https://t.co/EK3XDOEcna 1 day ago

Kimvance2010Kim

Kim Vance Walmart adds no-contact shopping for 'another layer of safety' #SmartNews https://t.co/BNFfXjlMeI 3 days ago

bizwomen

Bizwomen Shoppers are looking for ways to minimize their coronavirus risk by limiting contact with store personnel and avoid… https://t.co/qXgYsraQvm 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.