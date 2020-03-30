Walmart adds no-contact shopping for 'another layer of safety'

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Walmart is offering customers no-contact payment, pickup and delivery options as the retailer continues to adapt to meet customers' changing shopping needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Janey Whiteside, Walmart executive vice president and chief customer officer, said in a company blog that it's "another layer of safety for our customers and associates." "We know customers want and need to be served differently," she said. "It’s one way we can help to add some stability to our customers’ lives." Checking… 👓 View full article

