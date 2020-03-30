Walmart adds no-contact shopping for 'another layer of safety'
Monday, 30 March 2020 () Walmart is offering customers no-contact payment, pickup and delivery options as the retailer continues to adapt to meet customers' changing shopping needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Janey Whiteside, Walmart executive vice president and chief customer officer, said in a company blog that it's "another layer of safety for our customers and associates." "We know customers want and need to be served differently," she said. "It’s one way we can help to add some stability to our customers’ lives." Checking…
Walmart said on Tuesday it would start taking the temperature of employees as it addresses growing safety concerns among retail workers laboring through the coronavirus outbreak. The move comes as rival Amazon is under fire for its treatment of workers during the crisis. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Cornelia Lincoln Walmart adds no-contact shopping for 'another layer of safety' https://t.co/EK3XDOEcna 1 day ago
Kim Vance Walmart adds no-contact shopping for 'another layer of safety' #SmartNews https://t.co/BNFfXjlMeI 3 days ago
Bizwomen Shoppers are looking for ways to minimize their coronavirus risk by limiting contact with store personnel and avoid… https://t.co/qXgYsraQvm 3 days ago