Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Macro hedge funds and commodity traders soared during the coronavirus selloff, while quants and human stock-pickers tanked. Here are the biggest winners and losers.

Macro hedge funds and commodity traders soared during the coronavirus selloff, while quants and human stock-pickers tanked. Here are the biggest winners and losers.

Business Insider Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Macro hedge funds and commodity traders soared during the coronavirus selloff, while quants and human stock-pickers tanked. Here are the biggest winners and losers.· March was a month of pain for investors in market-tracking index funds and sophisticated quant hedge funds alike, as the coronavirus selloff knocked several hedge fund categories.
· But some macro managers and commodity speculators thrived. One macro manager up double-digits told investors mid-month that his childhood spent...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How This Hedge Fund Returned More Than 50% in One Year [Video]

How This Hedge Fund Returned More Than 50% in One Year

Valley Forge Capital Management, a hedge fund with $600 million under management, has quietly chosen stocks that one of its managers calls 'compounding machines.'

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:52Published
5 Biggest Dow Losers as Coronavirus Selloff Continues [Video]

5 Biggest Dow Losers as Coronavirus Selloff Continues

A wider array of stocks are getting sold now, as fears of the negative economic impact of the coronavirus intensify

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Hedge funds' biggest investors might have to sell out regardless of performance. Here's why one investor is 'deeply worried' about the business risks the industry is facing.

Hedge funds' biggest investors might have to sell out regardless of performance. Here's why one investor is 'deeply worried' about the business risks the industry is facing.· Hedge funds have, on average, weathered the market turmoil caused by novel coronavirus relatively well — with a few types of funds producing some of their...
Business Insider

Multi-strategy hedge funds outperformed peers as market plunged

Multi-strategy hedge funds - those that bet on a broad array of markets using teams of traders, leverage and centralized risk management - have flourished as...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.