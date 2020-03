Ford will make 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days to meet critical coronavirus pandemic demand (F) Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Ford will make 50,000 ventilators in 100 days, starting April 20, to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

· Ford, through its partnership with GE Healthcare, is working with a Florida manufacturer, Airon, to produce a simplified ventilator that doesn't require electricity to operate.

· Ford will make the ventilators at... · Ford will make 50,000 ventilators in 100 days, starting April 20, to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.· Ford, through its partnership with GE Healthcare, is working with a Florida manufacturer, Airon, to produce a simplified ventilator that doesn't require electricity to operate.· Ford will make the ventilators at 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: KSWB - Published California Company Answers Call to Boost Production of Ventilators 01:18 As hospitals operate under tremendous strain during the coronavirus pandemic, one San Diego company is pitching in to help with their ventilator shortages. You Might Like

Tweets about this