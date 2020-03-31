The Latest: British Airways suspends all its Gatwick flights

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

TOP OF THE HOUR:



— United States poised to surpass China's toll of 3,300 deaths.



— British Airways suspends all its flights at Gatwick Airport.



— South Korea pushes back national exam.



___



LONDON — British Airways has suspended all its flights at Gatwick Airport amid a collapse in demand because of the COVID-19 outbreak.



The carrier says that “restrictions and challenging market environment,” led to the decision.



The aviation industry has been hard-hit by the pandemic that has prompted travelers around the world to stay home.



Airports themselves are also slowing down. Just 33 flights were due to take off or land at Gatwick on Tuesday, according to aviation data provider FlightStats. Beginning Wednesday, Gatwick's runway will only be open for scheduled flights between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will close one of its two terminals.



London City Airport closed its runway to usual traffic last week.



___



SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has pushed back its national college exam by two weeks to Dec. 3 following a delay in school years amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae’s announcement on Tuesday came hours after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun revealed a government decision to keep schools shut while they launch unprecedented online classes beginning next week.



College admissions are a highly sensitive matter in South Korea, where graduating from elite universities is seen as critical in career and wealth prospects.



During the national exam day, government offices... 👓 View full article

