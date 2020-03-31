Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Economists forecast a record 3.5 million more people filed for unemployment last week amid the coronavirus shutdown

Economists forecast a record 3.5 million more people filed for unemployment last week amid the coronavirus shutdown

Business Insider Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Economists forecast a record 3.5 million more people filed for unemployment last week amid the coronavirus shutdown· Weekly jobless claims are set to hit a second-straight record as the coronavirus further clamps down on the frozen US economy, experts surveyed by Bloomberg said.
· Thursday's claims report will reach 3.5 million, slightly higher than the 3.28 million record seen last week, according to the median reading from 46 economists...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus peak in Colorado

Coronavirus peak in Colorado "slightly delayed," Polis says, but more social distancing needed 02:49

 Gov. Jared Polis on Monday said new data showed that "we have successfully slightly delayed the peak" of known coronavirus cases in Colorado but that enacting more social distancing measures — including last week's statewide stay-at-home order — was crucial.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.