Economists forecast a record 3.5 million more people filed for unemployment last week amid the coronavirus shutdown Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

· Weekly jobless claims are set to hit a second-straight record as the coronavirus further clamps down on the frozen US economy, experts surveyed by Bloomberg said.

· Thursday's claims report will reach 3.5 million, slightly higher than the 3.28 million record seen last week, according to the median reading from 46 economists... · Weekly jobless claims are set to hit a second-straight record as the coronavirus further clamps down on the frozen US economy, experts surveyed by Bloomberg said.· Thursday's claims report will reach 3.5 million, slightly higher than the 3.28 million record seen last week, according to the median reading from 46 economists 👓 View full article

