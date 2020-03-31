Economists forecast a record 3.5 million more people filed for unemployment last week amid the coronavirus shutdown
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () · Weekly jobless claims are set to hit a second-straight record as the coronavirus further clamps down on the frozen US economy, experts surveyed by Bloomberg said.
· Thursday's claims report will reach 3.5 million, slightly higher than the 3.28 million record seen last week, according to the median reading from 46 economists...
Gov. Jared Polis on Monday said new data showed that "we have successfully slightly delayed the peak" of known coronavirus cases in Colorado but that enacting more social distancing measures — including last week's statewide stay-at-home order — was crucial.