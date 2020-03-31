CBJ Morning Buzz: Charlotte CEO touts manufacturing shift during White House visit; Food-services giant furloughs workers; South Carolina closes beaches
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () One of the latest CEOs to join the ranks of Charlotte's corporate leaders made an appearance at the White House yesterday, joining President Donald Trump and other business executives to tout the company's efforts to produce medical supplies to help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. Darius Adamczyk, chief executive of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), announced during the press briefing that the industrial giant is further expanding its capacity to make N95 masks, which have been in…
White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks President Trump's coronavirus task force could issue formal guidance on masks in the near future, according to CNN. Trump suggested he was open to the idea during Tuesday's White House briefing. President Trump, via statement Dr. Deborah...