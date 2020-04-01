Global  

Xerox Drops Hostile Takeover Bid For HP

RTTNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) dropped its $24 per share hostile bid to acquire HP Inc. (HPQ), citing the current global health crisis and economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
News video: Xerox Ends Hostile Bid for HPQ Over Coronavirus Uncertainty

Xerox Ends Hostile Bid for HPQ Over Coronavirus Uncertainty 00:52

 After months of sweeping the unwelcomed offer, Xerox ended its hostile bid for HPQ.

