Biden tells Fallon that Democratic convention must 'move into August' due to COVID-19

bizjournals Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden said on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday that the Democratic convention is “going to have to move into August.” Biden’s statement on “The Tonight Show” was very direct, unlike his remarks the previous night on MSNBC where he agreed with host Brian Williams that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be “hard to envision” holding the convention slated for July in Milwaukee. Because Biden’s statements to Williams…
News video: Joe Biden Predicts Democratic Convention Delay Until August

Joe Biden Predicts Democratic Convention Delay Until August 00:28

 Former Delaware senator and prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he thinks his party’s nominating convention will have to be pushed back from July into August because of the coronavirus threat. Katie Johnston reports.

