Biden tells Fallon that Democratic convention must 'move into August' due to COVID-19
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden said on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday that the Democratic convention is “going to have to move into August.” Biden’s statement on “The Tonight Show” was very direct, unlike his remarks the previous night on MSNBC where he agreed with host Brian Williams that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be “hard to envision” holding the convention slated for July in Milwaukee. Because Biden’s statements to Williams…
Former Delaware senator and prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he thinks his party’s nominating convention will have to be pushed back from July into August because of the coronavirus threat. Katie Johnston reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
nick poulos Biden tells Fallon that Democratic convention must 'move into August' due to COVID-19 https://t.co/NacLogO0kS via @MKEBizJournal2 hours ago
Bob Hill Biden tells Fallon that Democratic convention must 'move into August' due to COVID-19 https://t.co/M8nSAP0Xqw via @MKEBizJournal2 hours ago
Sari Lesk Biden tells Fallon that Democratic convention must 'move into August' due to COVID-19 https://t.co/0j9E8HIg7s via @MKEBizJournal2 hours ago
Rich Kirchen This is more direct re: Milwaukee 2020. Joe Biden tells Fallon that #DNC must 'move into August' due to COVID-19… https://t.co/1YqtEgmzWE 3 hours ago