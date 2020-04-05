Fin24.com | Saudi Arabia, Russia push negotiations for global oil pact Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil large producers are racing to negotiate a deal to stem the historic price rout, as diplomats pressed to get the U.S. to join the coalition. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 week ago Oil soars after Trump claims Saudi-Russia deal 01:42 Oil prices skyrocketed Thursday after President Trump said Saudi Arabia and Russia will announce a deal to cut global production that could reverse a crash in prices. Conway G. Gittens has more. You Might Like

Tweets about this