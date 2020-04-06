U.S. mortgage rates fall again, flirting with historic lows

Global  

U.S. mortgage rates fell again and are nearing their historically low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.33 percent for the week ending April 2 — a decline from last week’s rate of 3.50 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.08 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates have drifted down for two weeks in a row and that drop reflects improvements in market liquidity and sentiment,” said…
