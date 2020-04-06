A whopping 35 million Americans could lose their health insurance due to massive layoffs from coronavirus, new study says
Monday, 6 April 2020 () · Up to 35 million Americans could lose health insurance due to layoffs in the coronavirus pandemic, a new study said.
· The whopping figure highlights the ripple effect of the coronavirus across the US economy and healthcare.
· The study estimated that many people would still be able to sign up for coverage through...
As of Thursday, the US Labor Department had 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment insurance, during the week ending on April 4. According to Business Insider, that means that 16.8 million people applied for unemployment within three-weeks—a record for that period. This comes after a record 10...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
rooster trick RT @businessinsider: A whopping 35 million Americans could lose their health insurance due to massive layoffs from coronavirus, new study s… 7 hours ago
LilDivaz A whopping 35 million Americans could lose their health insurance due to massive layoffs from coronavirus, new stud… https://t.co/YgPk3SG1iy 1 day ago
Alice Marshall RT @FreeVipQuote: A Whopping 35 Million Americans Could Lose Their Health Insurance Due to Massive Layoffs from Coronavirus, New Study Says… 1 day ago
Catherine Phung A whopping 35 million Americans could lose their health insurance due to massive layoffs from coronavirus, new stud… https://t.co/6gaBEKWbLk 2 days ago
Ray Fidel Skidmore A whopping 35 million Americans could lose their health insurance due to massive layoffs from coronavirus, new stud… https://t.co/aB1KcRm1rT 2 days ago