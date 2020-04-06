Jefferies says now is the time to buy Tesla, which it says could surge another 35% this year (TSLA) Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Jefferies upgraded shares of Tesla to "buy" from "hold" Monday while lowering its price target to $650 from $800 *— *still implying a 35% upside from where shares traded at Friday's market close. *

· *Shares gained as much as 8% Monday. *

