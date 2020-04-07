NZ dollar rebounds on hopes of Covid-19 receding Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The New Zealand dollar rebounded as markets, particularly equities markets, took hope from signs that new infections with the Covid-19 virus are starting to taper in some of the worst-hit places such as Italy, Spain and New York.

