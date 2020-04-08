Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Larry Summers says this stimulus package would be hard to execute by the most competent government, calling the US government one 'run like a highly opportunistic family real estate business'

Larry Summers says this stimulus package would be hard to execute by the most competent government, calling the US government one 'run like a highly opportunistic family real estate business'

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Larry Summers says this stimulus package would be hard to execute by the most competent government, calling the US government one 'run like a highly opportunistic family real estate business' 

· Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is worried about the execution of the stimulus package which he says would be enormously difficult for the most competent of governments.
· Instead, he adds, "we have a government that is run like a highly opportunistic family real estate business where people who aren't in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: What Trump Threatens If Post Office Bailout Remains In CARES Package

What Trump Threatens If Post Office Bailout Remains In CARES Package 00:41

 US President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the CARES $2.2 trillion dollar stimulus package. According to Business Insider, he is adamantly opposed to one section of it. Namely, bailout funding for the US Postal Service. Lawmakers have warned the postal service could run out of money by June....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.