Senator Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Race For President

RTTNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Calling the path to victory "virtually impossible," Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced Wednesday that he is suspending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. The decision by Sanders, which comes as the race is largely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, sets up a general election matchup between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Senator Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign For President

Senator Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign For President 01:04

 The United States Senator from Vermont live-streamed the announcement on Twitch.tv Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

