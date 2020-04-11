National Guard teams up with North Richland Hills company to make millions of surgical masks a week
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () Governor Greg Abbott announced the military will help a Texas company make surgical masks for hospitals. "A Texas company has stepped forward to ramp up production to supply masks on an ongoing basis in the State of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. Governor Abbott announced Prestige AmeriTech and the military have joined forces to increase the production of personal protective equipment or PPEs. The governor's office released video from inside the facility in North Richland Hills. Members of the…
Airmen and women from the 161st Air Refueling Wing at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona sewed more than 300 face masks which will be distributed to their fellow service members.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Julia Schmeelk RT @maddow: High case numbers at Massachusetts state-run homes for adults with developmental disabilities, mental illness
"In recent days,… 4 minutes ago
KTEN News "I've authorized the National Guard with teams from the State Department of Health to be able to quickly respond to… https://t.co/Kj8H5kbXSy 1 hour ago