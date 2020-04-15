Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Wisconsin, Alabama awarded F-35 fighter jets

Wisconsin, Alabama awarded F-35 fighter jets

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Air National Guard units based in Wisconsin and Alabama have been awarded squadrons of F-35 fighter jets, the U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday, overcoming vocal opposition from people who live near the base in Wisconsin's capital city.

The jets will be placed with the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison and with the 187th Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Alabama. The first jets are expected to arrive in late 2023.

The jets will replace older F-16 aircraft and will allow the Air Force to meet other requirements for readiness and training, the Air Force said in a statement.

Locating the jets in Madison has divided the state and community over the past three years, with many people who live near the airport saying noise and pollution from the jets will lessen their quality of life and value of their homes. The Air Force said in a preliminary report that noise from the F-35s could make more than 1,000 homes “incompatible for residential use.”

But there was a broad base of support that included businesses, communities, economic developers, office holders, veterans and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Supporters argued that concerns over the noise are overblown and there won't be much difference from the current F-16s. Advocates said having the next generation of jets will be an economic development boost, ensuring the future of the base in Madison, which employs about 1,200 people.

Madison’s City Council passed a resolution opposing the jets, but the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce has been a vocal supporter. The chamber, which represents businesses in Madison, said the Air National Guard wing has a $100 million annual economic impact on the community. There was also bipartisan support from Wisconsin politicians, including both...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nuestoyou

S. Seidman RT @starsandstripes: Air National Guard units based in Wisconsin and Alabama have been awarded squadrons of F-35 fighter jets, the U.S. Air… 1 minute ago

13WHAM

13WHAM Wisconsin, Alabama awarded F-35 fighter jets https://t.co/IBC42wDZ62 25 minutes ago

Darefuhl

Evan 🇺🇸 RT @LongIslandStart: Wisconsin, Alabama awarded F-35 fighter jets https://t.co/1f39FqCzXO https://t.co/4U8cFGbzbp 1 hour ago

LongIslandStart

Long Island Start Wisconsin, Alabama awarded F-35 fighter jets https://t.co/1f39FqCzXO https://t.co/4U8cFGbzbp 2 hours ago

TheWesternWord

J.M. Brown Wisconsin, Alabama awarded F-35 fighter jets (from @AP) #mtpol #mtnews https://t.co/D9dY4Mf1wM 2 hours ago

trichmond1

Todd Richmond Wisconsin, Alabama awarded F-35 fighter jets (from @AP) https://t.co/35qCjhl7sH 2 hours ago

ShereenSiewert

Shereen Siewert #RT @WausauPilot: The jets will replace older F-16 aircraft and will allow the Air Force to meet other requirements… https://t.co/AO2MuehKkh 2 hours ago

legionbirdman

Robert White Wisconsin, Alabama awarded F-35 fighter jets https://t.co/Xs0vJnpkGL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.