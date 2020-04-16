Up to 21 million people who used services like TurboTax and H&R Block for tax filings face a stimulus check delay Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· People who filed taxes using H&R Block, TurboTax, and Jackson Hewitt faced a delay receiving their $1,200 stimulus checks.

· The IRS didn't have the information on file for people who used those or similar tax prep services.

· Up to 21 million people were affected, one consumer law expert told The Post.

