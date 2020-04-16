Global  

Up to 21 million people who used services like TurboTax and H&R Block for tax filings face a stimulus check delay

Business Insider Thursday, 16 April 2020
Up to 21 million people who used services like TurboTax and H&R Block for tax filings face a stimulus check delay· People who filed taxes using H&R Block, TurboTax, and Jackson Hewitt faced a delay receiving their $1,200 stimulus checks.
· The IRS didn't have the information on file for people who used those or similar tax prep services.
· Up to 21 million people were affected, one consumer law expert told The Post.
News video: When Is My Stimulus Check Coming?

When Is My Stimulus Check Coming? 00:30

 Up to 80 million Americans who qualify for coronavirus stimulus payments, should have them direct deposited into their accounts the week of April 13. If the IRS doesn't have your banking information, because you have no tax liability, you can use their new online tool to enter your direct-deposit...

