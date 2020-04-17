Global  

Up to 2 million veterans could miss out on $1,200 stimulus checks if they don't file with the IRS

Business Insider Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Up to 2 million veterans could miss out on $1,200 stimulus checks if they don't file with the IRS· Up to 2 million veterans could miss out on $1,200 stimulus checks since they still have to file with the IRS to get a payment.
· Many veterans rely on federal benefits like disability payments from the Department of Veteran Affairs, and they don't usually have to file a tax return.
· VA recipients can use the "Non-Filers:...
0
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: 2 Million Veterans Could Miss Out On Stimulus Checks

2 Million Veterans Could Miss Out On Stimulus Checks 00:31

 According to Business Insider up to 2 million veterans could miss out on $1,200 coronavirus relief stimulus checks. A lot of veterans receive disability payments from the Department of Veteran Affairs, and often don't have to file a tax return. These veterans would have to fill out a separate...

