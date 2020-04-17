Up to 2 million veterans could miss out on $1,200 stimulus checks if they don't file with the IRS
Friday, 17 April 2020 () · Up to 2 million veterans could miss out on $1,200 stimulus checks since they still have to file with the IRS to get a payment.
· Many veterans rely on federal benefits like disability payments from the Department of Veteran Affairs, and they don't usually have to file a tax return.
· VA recipients can use the "Non-Filers:...
According to Business Insider up to 2 million veterans could miss out on $1,200 coronavirus relief stimulus checks.
A lot of veterans receive disability payments from the Department of Veteran Affairs, and often don't have to file a tax return.
These veterans would have to fill out a separate...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Ryan Tamares Up to 2 million veterans could miss out on $1,200 stimulus checks if they don't file with the IRS… https://t.co/Oanr2mMoYB 2 hours ago
Jc2009USA Up to 2 million veterans could miss out on $1,200 stimulus checks if they don't file with the IRS : https://t.co/0DJJP07aIS via @AOL3 hours ago