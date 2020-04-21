ImagineAR client Field of Flowers utilizes AR techology to send virtual Mother's Day greetings

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

ImagineAR Inc.(CSE:IP) (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) client Field of Flowers is giving families the chance to virtually deliver personal Mother's Day wishes in May. Florida-based Field of Flowers has created the Mother's Day Augmented Reality Custom Video using ImagineAR's platform that allows the sender to create a personal video message that the recipient downloads via the Free ImagineAR mobile application. The unique use of augmented reality ensures a safe and healthy celebration for families who are physically separated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Field of Flowers said in a statement. READ: Imagination Park Technologies announces name change to ImagineAR Inc "In this new world of physical distancing, the potential for Augmented Reality to be used in so many creative and exciting ways is limitless. Field of Flowers understands that mobile AR can deliver unique personal engagements safely and we are happy to be partnered with them" said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR Inc. "Following Mother's Day, Field of Flowers will continue to add new AR products to their website, including for example, the ability to deliver dinosaurs or unicorns to a child's house for a birthday celebration." Field of Flowers is one of the largest retail floral companies in the US. "We're truly excited to be the first Florist in the world to deliver personalized AR Videos into the homes of moms across South Florida this Mother's Day," said Donn Flipse, CEO of Field of Flowers. "As this pandemic forces families to be apart on Mother's Day, we wanted to provide our customers with a healthy and socially responsible way to show their love on this most important holiday, as up close and personal as possible, without putting moms at risk. ImagineAR is the only augmented platform in the world that was easily and instantly able to provide it for our customers." The ImagineAR.com mobile application is available in the iOS and Android mobile app stores.


