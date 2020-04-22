Donald Trump suspends issuing of new Green Cards for 60 days
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () US President Donald Trump has said that he will halt issuing of new Green Cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days as part of his executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US. However, the move will not have any impact on those entering the country on a temporary basis, Trump said on Tuesday.
Trump Suspends Almost
All US Immigration for 60 Days During the daily White House
press conference, President Donald Trump
revealed the details of the upcoming executive order. Donald Trump, via 'The Washington Post' During Tuesday's press conference,
he said the order was "being written...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
TOI Business Donald Trump suspends issue of new green cards for 60 days https://t.co/IcJPGKuJ8B 2 minutes ago
CNBC-TV18 The executive order to be signed by Trump on Wednesday will impact a large number of thousands of Indian-Americans. https://t.co/FX3wLD5BJX 12 minutes ago
RNZ President Donald Trump says he will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States.
https://t.co/QaBjqLgUuM 3 hours ago