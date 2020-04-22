Donald Trump suspends issuing of new Green Cards for 60 days Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

US President Donald Trump has said that he will halt issuing of new Green Cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days as part of his executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US. However, the move will not have any impact on those entering the country on a temporary basis, Trump said on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

