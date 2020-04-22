Global  

Donald Trump suspends issuing of new Green Cards for 60 days

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has said that he will halt issuing of new Green Cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days as part of his executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US. However, the move will not have any impact on those entering the country on a temporary basis, Trump said on Tuesday.
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Suspends Almost All US Immigration for 60 Days

Trump Suspends Almost All US Immigration for 60 Days 01:35

 Trump Suspends Almost All US Immigration for 60 Days During the daily White House press conference, President Donald Trump revealed the details of the upcoming executive order. Donald Trump, via 'The Washington Post' During Tuesday's press conference, he said the order was "being written...

