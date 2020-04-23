Global  

McConnell says giving aid to states to help ease the pain from the pandemic would be a 'blue state bailout.' But most states were doing the right thing before the coronavirus hit.

Business Insider Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
McConnell says giving aid to states to help ease the pain from the pandemic would be a 'blue state bailout.' But most states were doing the right thing before the coronavirus hit.· McConnell's comments about bailing out blue states that had mismanaged their finances is off the mark, experts say.
· States had actually bolstered their cash reserves and rainy day funds in the decade since the Great Recession.
· The idea of allowing states to file for bankruptcy has been widely panned in the past.
·...
