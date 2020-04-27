5 companies now make up 20% of the S&P 500. Here's why Goldman Sachs says that's a bad signal for future market returns. (MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, FB)
· *The stock market has been propped up by a handful of mega-cap companies leading into the outb**reak of the coronavirus pandemic.*
· *The five largest stocks now account for 20% of the S&P 500 market cap, which exceeds the 18% concentration level reached during the dot-com bubble.*
· *Historically, such narrow breadth is a...