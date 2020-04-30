The horrendous impact of coronavirus on Europe's economy is growing clearer as GDP shrinks 3.8%, and Germany, France, and Spain report catastrophic data
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () · The eurozone economy contracted by 3.8% in the first quarter of 2020, according to preliminary estimates from Eurostat. The EU as a whole lost 3.5% of GDP, the data showed.
· France and Spain's economies shrank by 5.8% and 5.2% respectively in the first-quarter of 2020, a sign that the extensive havoc caused by measures...
Spain's economy shrunk by its biggest amount on record, 5.2%, in the first three months of 2020 due to the crippling impact of the coronavirus crisis,... Reuters India Also reported by •Independent •Hindu
