The horrendous impact of coronavirus on Europe's economy is growing clearer as GDP shrinks 3.8%, and Germany, France, and Spain report catastrophic data

Business Insider Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The horrendous impact of coronavirus on Europe's economy is growing clearer as GDP shrinks 3.8%, and Germany, France, and Spain report catastrophic data· The eurozone economy contracted by 3.8% in the first quarter of 2020, according to preliminary estimates from Eurostat. The EU as a whole lost 3.5% of GDP, the data showed.
· France and Spain's economies shrank by 5.8% and 5.2% respectively in the first-quarter of 2020, a sign that the extensive havoc caused by measures...
U.S. Economy Shrank at 4.8% [Video]

U.S. Economy Shrank at 4.8%

The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:27Published
Europe Plans for Trillion-Euro Fund to Rebuild Economy [Video]

Europe Plans for Trillion-Euro Fund to Rebuild Economy

Europe Plans for Trillion-Euro Fund to Rebuild Economy European Union leaders have agreed to establish a fund to help regional economies impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. EU leaders, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

Spain Q1 GDP Falls At Record Pace

Spain's economy contracted at the fastest pace on record in the first quarter due to coronavirus, or covid-19, pandemic, data from the statistical office INE...
RTTNews Also reported by •Reuters Indiabizjournals

Spain's ravaged economy suffers worst quarterly contraction on record

Spain's economy shrunk by its biggest amount on record, 5.2%, in the first three months of 2020 due to the crippling impact of the coronavirus crisis,...
Reuters India Also reported by •IndependentHindu

