Elon Musk's $750 million Tesla payday could be threatened by the coronavirus shutdown he slammed as 'fascist' (TSLA)

Thursday, 30 April 2020
Elon Musk's $750 million Tesla payday could be threatened by the coronavirus shutdown he slammed as 'fascist' (TSLA)· *Tesla CEO Elon Musk went on a profanity-riddled tirade against coronavirus shelter-in-place orders on Wednesday.*
· *The company has been forced to close its main US car factory in California, posing a "serious risk" to Tesla's business, Musk said. *
· *Musk is a billionaire, but most of his wealth is tied up in Tesla...
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Elon Musk Calls Stay-At-Home Orders 'Facist'

Elon Musk Calls Stay-At-Home Orders 'Facist' 00:32

 Elon Musk may make $750 million but it’s at risk of being stopped if Tesla’s factories remain closed. According to Business Insider, Musk said shutdown of his Fremont plant “should be identified as a serious risk.” He said: "I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against...

