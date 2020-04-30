Elon Musk's $750 million Tesla payday could be threatened by the coronavirus shutdown he slammed as 'fascist' (TSLA)
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () · *Tesla CEO Elon Musk went on a profanity-riddled tirade against coronavirus shelter-in-place orders on Wednesday.*
· *The company has been forced to close its main US car factory in California, posing a "serious risk" to Tesla's business, Musk said. *
· *Musk is a billionaire, but most of his wealth is tied up in Tesla...
Elon Musk may make $750 million but it’s at risk of being stopped if Tesla’s factories remain closed. According to Business Insider, Musk said shutdown of his Fremont plant “should be identified as a serious risk.” He said: "I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against...
Elon Musk is close to a groin-thumping $750 million payoff now that Tesla stock has recovered much of its value lost since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic... The Next Web Also reported by •Fossbytes •Business Insider •OilPrice.com
Yesterday, during the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) quarterly earning's call, Elon Musk went off the rails in response to the country's ongoing coronavirus pandemic... Wealth Daily Also reported by •Fossbytes •OilPrice.com
