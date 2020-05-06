Global  

DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Texas hair salons, barbershops, nail salons cleared to reopen Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott says

DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Texas hair salons, barbershops, nail salons cleared to reopen Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott says

Wednesday, 6 May 2020
Hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons and nail salons can reopen on Friday in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said. Abbott made those announcements as he clarified and amended many of his reopening orders during a Tuesday afternoon news conference. He also said other businesses, such as gyms, will be able to open soon. The governor did say that reopening could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases but announced the creation of a new surge team to try to address "flare-ups" in some places. "If that…
