Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Samsung's Lee apologizes over management, union busting

Samsung's Lee apologizes over management, union busting

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong on Wednesday expressed remorse but offered no clear admission of wrongdoing over his alleged involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive street protests and sent South Korea’s then-president to prison.

Lee also promised the heredity transfer of power and wealth at South Korea’s largest business group would end with him and he wouldn't pass the management rights he inherited from his father to his own children. And he said he would end Samsung’s decades-long practice of suppressing employee attempts at organizing unions.

Lee's remarks at a highly anticipated news conference came months after an external review of Samsung’s corporate behavior advised him to apologize over the corruption allegations and address problems over the company’s labor policies.

“Samsung’s technologies and products are continuously praised as top-rate, but people’s views on Samsung remain critical. All this is because of our shortcomings,” Lee said amid a barrage of camera flashes at a Samsung Electronics office in Seoul, saying that the company “at times” failed to comply with laws and ethics.

After bowing in apology, Lee vowed to ensure “there would no longer be any controversy over the issue of management succession.” He left without taking questions.

Since Lee’s father, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee, fell ill in May 2014, the younger Lee has stepped up his leadership role. He runs the conglomerate in his capacity as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest producer of computer chips and smartphones.

He is under criminal trial over charges that he bribed former President Park Geun-hye and her confidante while seeking government support for his attempt to solidify...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s Lee apologizes over management, union busting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong on Wednesday expressed remorse but offered no clear admission of wrongdoing over his alleged involvement in...
Seattle Times

Samsung heir Lee apologises over succession, labour controversy

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee, embroiled in a bribery scandal, on Wednesday apologised over controversial succession plans and said he will not hand over...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Mp4ogF9MGR9kaxw

Honestly 홍영희 Rebecca RT @ABC: Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong has expressed remorse but offered no clear admission of wrongdoing over his alleged involvement in a 201… 11 minutes ago

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong on Wednesday expressed remorse but did not admit to wrongdoing over his alleged involveme… https://t.co/eBVOeEYFMG 42 minutes ago

ABC

ABC News Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong has expressed remorse but offered no clear admission of wrongdoing over his alleged invol… https://t.co/7USq4v1KIw 45 minutes ago

rich_win_again

rich_win_again Samsung's Lee apologizes over management, union busting https://t.co/PHBkRojNZp via @69News 2 hours ago

retweetnews2019

Retweet News 2019 Samsung's Lee apologizes over management, union busting https://t.co/yLRt6BgsXT #news 3 hours ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: Samsung's Lee apologizes over management, union busting https://t.co/qgLTc5zjtx 3 hours ago

KkruegerWPLG

Kristi Krueger Samsung's Lee apologizes over management, union busting https://t.co/BjYMzuBchu 3 hours ago

ToddSStewart

Todd S. Stewart "Samsung's Lee Apologizes Over Management, Union Busting" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/l8NjPkzJH5 4 hours ago