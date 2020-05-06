Samsung’s Lee apologizes over management, union busting

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong on Wednesday expressed remorse but offered no clear admission of wrongdoing over his alleged involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive street protests and sent South Korea’s then-president to prison.



Lee also promised the heredity transfer of power and wealth at South Korea’s largest business group would end with him and he wouldn't pass the management rights he inherited from his father to his own children. And he said he would end Samsung’s decades-long practice of suppressing employee attempts at organizing unions.



Lee's remarks at a highly anticipated news conference came months after an external review of Samsung’s corporate behavior advised him to apologize over the corruption allegations and address problems over the company’s labor policies.



“Samsung’s technologies and products are continuously praised as top-rate, but people’s views on Samsung remain critical. All this is because of our shortcomings,” Lee said amid a barrage of camera flashes at a Samsung Electronics office in Seoul, saying that the company “at times” failed to comply with laws and ethics.



After bowing in apology, Lee vowed to ensure “there would no longer be any controversy over the issue of management succession.” He left without taking questions.



Since Lee’s father, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee, fell ill in May 2014, the younger Lee has stepped up his leadership role. He runs the conglomerate in his capacity as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest producer of computer chips and smartphones.



He is under criminal trial over charges that he bribed former President Park Geun-hye and her confidante while seeking government support for his attempt to solidify


