Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· *US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as a dismal ADP jobs report offsets tech gains.*

· *The Nasdaq Composite index climbed, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average slid.*

· *The ADP report showed that US companies lost 20.2 million jobs in April. The government's April jobs report is due Friday.*

