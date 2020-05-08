Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Evers turns focus to testing, contact tracing as Wisconsin moves slowly toward reopening

bizjournals Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Countless times, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has compared the reopening of the state's economy to turning a dial not flipping a switch. With that in mind, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. unveiled a series of guidelines for local businesses to consider as they plan for what reopening looks like, and the government continues to work to slowly loosen restrictions in its efforts for gradual reopening. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm reported Friday that the state…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Gov. Polis delivers COVID-19 update on National Nurses Day

Gov. Polis delivers COVID-19 update on National Nurses Day 44:00

 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis thanked frontline health care workers on National Nurses Day and discussed more of the state's plans to increase testing and contact tracing with the move to "safer at home."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Tony Evers briefs public after Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling [Video]

Gov. Tony Evers briefs public after Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling

Gov. Tony Evers briefs public after Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:07Published
Wisconsin Citizens Crowd Bars After Supreme Court Shuts Down Stay-At-Home Order [Video]

Wisconsin Citizens Crowd Bars After Supreme Court Shuts Down Stay-At-Home Order

The Wisconsin Supreme Court voted 4-3 in favor of overturning Gov. Tony Ever’s stay-at-home order. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack called the order a “controlling, subjective judgement.” Evers..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

No spike, but no certainty on fallout of Wisconsin election

A new study from epidemiologists and public health experts examining the impact of the April 7 election on the spread of the coronavirus drew no conclusions,...
CBS News

Dr. Raymond, Tim Sheehy both give thumbs-up to Gov. Evers allowing small store openings

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' announcement that some small retailers can reopen received thumbs up — with caveats — from both Medical College of Wisconsin...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToddBragstadMBJ

Todd Bragstad Gov. Evers turns focus to testing, contact tracing as Wisconsin moves slowly toward reopening https://t.co/BRIzWkznZx via @MKEBizJournal 4 days ago